Indianomics: Top economists decipher India's wheat export opportunity

Uttar Pradesh (UP), which is the largest producer of wheat in the country, should take an initiative to open up international markets to its farmers, said Ashok Gulati, Chair Professor for Agriculture at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

India will export 7 million tons of wheat this year versus 2 million tons last fiscal and is set to export 15 million tons next year, according to economists Ashok Gulati, Chair Professor for Agriculture at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations and Dr Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog.

“I think we have reasonable reserves of wheat over the buffer stock norms that we need to keep ourselves and we should try to put that in the international market. It will definitely benefit India, the farmers of India, but also somewhat cool down the international markets, which otherwise may flare up very much,” Gulati said.

Chand believes that open market prices of wheat will be higher than the minimum support price (MSP) this year. “This year, we are expecting that open market prices of wheat will be higher than MSP,” he said.

In terms of export of wheat, Chand mentioned, “There is no restriction on export of wheat right now. If we look at domestic demand and supply, I think next year, India can afford to ship as much wheat as close to 15 million. So that kind of opportunity there and private sector had to play a big role. We can expect that next one year prices will remain high and India will remain competitive that is the situation right now. So as far as cost of production of wheat is concerned, India is competitive. Even if you take average price, normal price of wheat, India is competitive.”

