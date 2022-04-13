Indianomics: Experts discuss impact of food inflation on economy

The consumer price index (CPI) has jumped to nearly 7 percent for the month of March a 17-month high, but more important from the policy angle, it is breaching the 6 percent upper comfort zone or upper mandatory zone for the Monetary Policy Committee.
The worst part of the March inflation number is not that it went to an unexpected 7 percent, but that it was led by food prices -- food inflation was up 7.68 percent and if you exclude vegetables, which are a highly seasonal set of items, then it was up 1 percent month-on-month.
According to Citi’s Samiran Chakraborty, there is a good chance that MSP or minimum support price may have to be raised more than normal, given a 22 percent rise in agri inputs in the past six months. That will mean another round of food inflation later on in the year.
CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh spoke to Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist-India at Citi; Harish Damodaran, Editor-Agriculture at The Indian Express; Sachchidanand Shukla, Chief Economist at Mahindra Group; and S Mahendra Dev, Director & Vice Chancellor at IGIDR to discuss what can the government do to ease food prices; what may be the future cause of food inflation and what is the impact of food inflation for the rest of the economy.
