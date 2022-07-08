Indian economy's 'RRR' focus — rupee, RBI, recession

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sonal Varma, MD and Chief Economist-India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and Chetan Ahya, Chief Asia Economist at Morgan Stanley spoke at length about global recession fear, impact on rupee and how the RBI is tackling it.

The three ‘R’s — rupee, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and recession have been the taking point this week. The currency markets have been reflecting serious economic turmoil with some expecting the Indian rupee to hit 80 per dollar. The dollar on the other hand has surged to a fresh 20-year high indicating safe-haven buying on fears of recession. The rupee has had a challenging last few weeks and continues to sag despite the Reserve Bank of India's steps to allow more foreign flows and thus might have replaced inflation as the top policy priority lately.

The rupee's slide is mainly due to the widening current account deficit, but with commodity prices falling there should be some respite.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sonal Varma, MD and Chief Economist-India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and Chetan Ahya, Chief Asia Economist at Morgan Stanley spoke at length about the global recession fear and pressure on the rupee.

US Recession Fear

There is growing concern that a US recession is around the corner and Ahya believes that this might stay in the near term.

“Global concerns on growth, US and Europe recession fears are likely to stay in the near term. The pressure on emerging market currencies, especially Asian currencies, and INR is likely to stay with us for a few more months,” he said.

However, the silver lining, according to him is that peak inflation risks in Asia may be behind us.

"The main reason is that we think that the goods component which was driving strong demand globally, and therefore inflationary pressures has reversed now and at the same time commodity prices have come down. So, even in India, we think that going forward inflation risks are more to the downside rather than the upside,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Varma said that Nomura expects further rupee depreciation to 82/USD by September 2022.

“India and INR do not stand out within Asia as having depreciated more. So, it's very much in line with what we are seeing and given the forex reserves position and various other tools that the RBI could come out with, it will be, in our view, a managed depreciation. So, we are expecting further depreciation to around 82/USD by September and about 81/USD by December,” she said.

According to her, the export and investment cycle in India will move lower in the coming months. “Over the next 12 months the export cycle, the investment cycle will start to move lower. So we have cut 2023 calendar year GDP growth for India from 5.5 percent to 4.7 percent,” she added.

