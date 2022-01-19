India to grow at 8.3% in FY23; yield curve unlikely to steepen further: Citi South Asia

Badrinivas NC, Head - Markets and Security Services at Citi South Asia has predicted 8.3 percent growth for next fiscal and 6 percent for the year after that.
"It is still about a 7 percent plus average growth for the next two years, which will be quite strong," he said.
Based on the existing set of demand, he doesn’t think the yield curve will continue to get steepened.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.