The economic advisory council to the Prime Minister has released the Competitiveness Roadmap for India at 100. It's a blueprint for the next 25 years for India, leading to 2047. The roadmap shows the way for India to become a high-income country through sector-specific and region-specific policies based on the '4 S' principles.

The first one talks about prosperity to be matched by 'social' progress. Second states that growth needs to be 'shared' across all regions. Third is to be environmentally 'sustainable' and fourth is to be 'solid' in the face of external shocks.

The report says these four guiding principles pave the way for resilient and holistic development of India when it celebrates 100 years of independence. The roadmap offers a thorough diagnosis of India’s current competitiveness level, the primary challenges faced, and opportunities for growth.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Christian Ketels, Faculty at Harvard Business School and Co-Author of Competitiveness Report, said India has shown strong growth over an extended period of time but warned that getting back to pre-COVID type of growth trajectory is not enough.

“India is one of the 10-15 countries in the world economy that have done really strong over extended periods of time in terms of growth performance. However just trying to get back to the pre-COVID type of growth trajectory is not enough. So in the report we have tried to identify priorities that policy makers in India should think about if they want to not only go back but even accelerate growth,” he said.

Ketels added that India should pursue an integrated economic and social development agenda for the next couple of years.

“It is not just about GDP, it is important that the Indian society and societies around the world expect more than simple GDP. They want to have opportunities for all parts of the country, they want to make sure that GDP progress is matched by social progress and better living conditions and this is the key part of our report. So our sense is that it is not just about hardcore economics but it is about an integrated economic and social development agenda that India should pursue over the next couple of years.”

Amit Kapoor of Institute for Competitiveness and Co-Author of Competitiveness Report, said India needs to reduce inequality by creating the most appropriate jobs in the country.

“One of the ideas that we have is, you have to focus on creation of jobs. Second, we need to enable social policies and third is we need to strengthen the markets because we need more competition. India also needs to find a way to create far bigger set of enterprises than what we are doing today. So you need to create that entrepreneurship ecosystem wherein we are able to create enterprises,” Kapoor said.

