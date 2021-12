Newly elected FICCI President Sanjiv Mehta in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that India needs to raise its game on R&D and innovation. He said India needs to identify areas where it can be best in class.

He said there is a unanimous opinion that 2021 Budget was a dream budget and India needs to build on that.

Speaking on expectations from Budget 2022, he said he expects government spending on infrastructure to increase and tax & policy certainty to continue.

