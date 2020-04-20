India should be bracing for very high fiscal deficit, says JPMorgan

VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : April 20, 2020 03:32 PM IST

JPMorgan on Monday said that India should prepare itself for "very high" fiscal deficit as the revenue numbers are going to collapse "in very non-linear exponential manner".

"There is going to be a very large increase in fiscal deficits. Revenue numbers are going to collapse in very non-linear exponential manner... when taxable income goes down below certain thresholds, the tax base shrinks and the combination of the tax base shrinking and taxable income going down is going to have a very marked and almost an exponential impact on revenue. So we should be bracing for very high fiscal deficit numbers coming through,” said Jahangir Aziz, head of Emerging Markets Economic Research of JPMorgan.

“The rating agencies’ view on outlook is important. At some point in time, rating agencies will also have to understand that countries like India, Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil – the usual current account deficit countries – the fiscal deficit numbers are going to be so large that if they scale back on the fiscal spending or if they scale back on the deficit numbers then what will really suffer is the recovery from these very low growth rates. So in some sense these rating agencies are underestimating the growth shock," added Aziz.

Aziz, however, said India is in a more secure position simply because "we do not have a large amount of debt".