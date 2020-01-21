India ranks 76 on World Economic Forum's inaugural Social Mobility Index

India is ranked 76 in the Global Social Mobility Index Report, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

While it ranks 41 in lifelong learning, India is at 53 when it comes to the working conditions. India has the second-highest level of workers in vulnerable employment in the ranking.

It scored 54.6 in health because of low life expectancy and low health access. India scored 41.1 in education access and 31.3 in education quality.

However, it has a scope of improvement in social protection and fair wage distribution and stands to gain the most from a better social mobility score.

Global Social Mobility Index report studies 82 nations based on five dimensions health, education, technology, work & protections and institutions. It helps to develop measures that can create a society with equal opportunities irrespective of the socio-economic background.