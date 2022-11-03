India needs to grab the growth opportunity available over the next 20-25 years: HSBC

India Inc. has been rewiring strategies to thrive in one of the most disruptive geopolitical and economic period. Presently, India has been able to position itself as a leader with its economy continuing to grow, a flourishing startup ecosystem, adoption of digital solutions and sustainability commitments.

Despite the global disruptions, these pillars have charted a path for India to emerge as the fastest growing major economy in the world with projections positioning India as one of the top 3 economic powers globally over the next decade.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, to decode how India can utilise its strong balancesheet and make this decade its own.

Watch video for entire conversation.