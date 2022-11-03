Cross
    India needs to grab the growth opportunity available over the next 20-25 years: HSBC

    India needs to grab the growth opportunity available over the next 20-25 years: HSBC

    By Shereen Bhan
    India Inc. has been rewiring strategies to thrive in one of the most disruptive geopolitical and economic period. Presently, India has been able to position itself as a leader with its economy continuing to grow, a flourishing startup ecosystem, adoption of digital solutions and sustainability commitments.

    India Inc. has been rewiring strategies to thrive in one of the most disruptive geopolitical and economic periods in history.
    Presently, India has been able to position itself as a leader with its growing economy, a flourishing startup ecosystem, the adoption of digital solutions and sustainability commitments.
    Despite the global disruptions, these pillars have charted a path for India to emerge as the fastest growing major economy in the world with projections positioning India as one of the top 3 economic powers globally over the next decade.
    CNBC-TV18 spoke to Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, to decode how India can utilise its strong balancesheet and make this decade its own.
    Watch video for entire conversation.
