India needs to do whatever it takes to increase COVID vaccine production, says Uday Kotak

Updated : April 12, 2021 10:31 PM IST

Uday Kotak, CII President and MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said India needs to do whatever it takes to increase vaccine production.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kotak said India needs more than 20 crore doses a month and we need to achieve these production targets in the next 30-60 days.

“First and the most important point which India needs to take head on is we need to do whatever it takes for production, supply, and distribution of vaccines. Even if we want to vaccinate 50 percent of our people in the next 6 months, we need 130 crore doses."

"If I divide it by 6, I need more than 20 crore doses a month. The current production and supply is below that. It is here that we need to step in and do whatever it takes to get our vaccination up to 20 crore doses a month. We should not be constrained by any issue to get to 20 crore plus vaccines per month and we need to do it in the next 30-60 days,” he said.

He also said that the industry is willing to step in and help in raising in capital. “We are happy to talk with government and whichever way we can step in to make that happen, including raising of capital if government and these private parties are not able to come to some sort of a resolution. We for the sake of all Indians need to keep aside all differences, all issues of negotiations,” Kotak said.

Kotak also said that public gatherings of more than 10 is putting people at risk. “Put down a simple rule – no gathering of any nature whatsoever of more than 10 people. Just put it in place across the country,” he said.

He believes that it is important to ensure social distancing within public transport. “If you are going to keep public transport open, allow one third of the seating capacity or 50 percent of the seating capacity. On that basis, ensure distancing within the public transport,” Kotak said.

He requested the governments to keep factories open. “Keep factories open. Factories are not danger,” he said.