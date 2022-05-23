India must take advantage of supply chains being re-thought on issues like climate change, says Deloitte's Punit Renjen

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Punit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte said countries like India need to take advantage of the way supply chains are being re-thought on issues like climate change. He believes that there is tremendous opportunity and optimism for India.

“I think this is an inflection point for countries like India to take advantage of how supply chains are being re-thought on issues like climate and it's a tremendous opportunity.”

“Every time I have spoken to you over the years I have said that this is India's century. I still maintain this is India's century. There is tremendous opportunity for India and I think there is tremendous optimism.”

