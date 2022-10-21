    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    India is still buoyant, mood is still good: Deloitte India

    India is still buoyant, mood is still good: Deloitte India

    By Shereen Bhan   IST (Published)
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan N Venkatram, CEO of Deloitte India said that India is still buoyant, and the mood is still good. He believes manufacturing is struggling, it’s a mixed bag but all around good.

    N Venkatram, CEO of Deloitte India, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Friday said that, "India is still buoyant, I think the mood is still good."
    He believes that services are performing exceptionally well. "In terms of the general mood, I think services are doing extremely well. When it comes to India, we shouldn't talk ourselves into it. I believe there is still a lot of growth left in India for many more years to come, and we should just stay positive," he said.
    He did, however, mention that manufacturing is struggling. "One area that I do see struggling is manufacturing.  I'd venture a guess that if you go down a little further into the MSME sector, it's also difficult for them. But it's not all bad news if you look at exports, you can see that there are exports in pharma and engineering. So, it's a mixed bag, but overall good.”
