India Inc makes representations to GST council nominated GoM, seeks stability on rates

Industry bodies made their pitch before the group of ministers nominated by the GST council to undertake rate rationalisation. The panel headed by Karnataka's chief minister is looking at the current GST structure and tax rates to see if there is room for any rationalisation.

CNBC-TV18 learns that textiles, FMCG, agri and food commodities sector have sought a status quo on rates.

It is learnt that states are not in favour of any major rate change but are comfortable with correction of inverted duty structure.

