VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : January 23, 2020 10:02 PM IST

India ranks 72 in Global Talent Competitive Index (GTCI) 2020. The index ranks the countries based on six categories namely enable, attract, grow, retain, vocational skills and global knowledge skills.

A total of 132 countries and 155 cities were ranked. The data is based on the research by INSEAD, in partnership with the Adecco Group and Google.