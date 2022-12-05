India's potential to sustain 7-8% GDP growth is impressive: McKinsey

The global economy is currently facing uncertainty and recessionary pressures but India still remains resilient in light of this volatility. In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner at McKinsey & Company said India's potential to sustain 7-8 percent GDP growth is impressive. He also believes that India is going to be the workforce of the world.

Sternfels said, "There are lot of challenges out there and India is not immune to those. However, if you look at India’s potential, it is not unrealistic to sustain 7-8 percent GDP growth per year through India’s 100th birthday in 2047. India is the workforce for the world. Between now and 2050, India will be home to over 20 percent of the global workforce, so India will be the workforce for the world."

He added that the future of supply chains run through India, but asserted the importance of reimagining globalisation rather than embarking on a ''decoupling'' drive.

"The future of supply chains run through India and you are seeing it unfold and everyone starts to think about resilient supply chains and it is upto a trillion dollars of opportunity in India alone by reimaging supply chains. Also there are 650 million people who are digitally savvy today in India and think about the future of digitisation and technology. So you mix those things together and I come out more optimistic than pessimistic. So I actually believe that this is India’s century," Sternfels added.

