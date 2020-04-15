  • SENSEX
Incomes of 84.5% of households impacted due to lockdown, says NCAER’s Santanu Pramanik

Updated : April 15, 2020 06:28 PM IST

A survey released by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) highlights that almost 85 percent of households in the Delhi-NCR region saw their income being hit due to the nation-wide lockdown. However, over 86 percent of the respondents support the lockdown being extended.

The telephonic survey was conducted between April 3 and 6 and covered 1,750 adults across the Delhi-NCR region. The average duration of the interviews was around 11 minutes.

Santanu Pramanik, Senior Fellow at the NCAER and Deputy Director of NCAER’S Data Innovation Center said, “People were mentally prepared for this lockdown. In spite of facing challenges and difficulties, people actually supported lockdown wholeheartedly.”

“There is substantial income reduction for the majority of the households and at the same time, about 30 percent of the household experienced a shortage in accessing essential items. In spite of all these challenges, people still supported the lockdown. So, the communication message was conveyed properly and they understood the importance of social distancing in reducing the transmission of the disease,” he added.

Speaking about the most painful sectors he said, “That is a no-brainer, it is the daily wage workers. If there is no work happening during lockdown, if they cannot go out to do work during lockdown, they are not going to earn their wages. Most of these individuals do not have savings or a surplus so that they can survive on that. So, until and unless there is a safety net program in place, it is very difficult for these households to survive going forward. Even if they can survive the disease, it will be very difficult for them to survive the economic crisis they are facing right now.”

The lockdown has impacted the livelihood of people. So, it is very important how the government handles the situation by introducing different measures of safety net which can be in terms of direct cash transfer, it can be in terms of distributing food and other essential items to their doorstep.” he added.
