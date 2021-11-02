Income Tax department steps up action; raids over 243 groups between April and September

The total unaccounted income that has been admitted by various groups during the search operations in April to September 2021 period is about Rs 1227 crore against Rs 340 crore in the same period last year, which is an increase of over 261 percent.

The IT department has stepped up its efforts to catch tax evaders in 2021 raiding over 243 groups across the country between April and September versus only 83 in the same period last year.

The Income Tax Department has recently provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra, Goa and Delhi linked to Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his family members.

