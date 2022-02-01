Inclusive growth, jobs, increase in MNREGA outlay; what's in store in FM Sitharaman's budget today?

The Union Budget 202 2 is likely to focus on inclusive growth. The aim will be to reduce poverty and increase employment opportunities. Also, the focus will be on restoring livelihoods of those who were hit the most during the pandemic and supporting those at the bottom of the pyramid like migrant labourers, government is also likely to increase the outlay of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), expand the food security scheme, which is ongoing to provide free ration and – not to forget – to support the idea further of doubling the farm income.

Also Read:

It is also understood that when it comes to the building of health infrastructure, it is going to be the key area especially for villages and smaller towns. Budget is also likely to build on Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme by coming up with measures to protect domestic industries. It is likely to focus on overall development of 112 aspirational districts, encourage new-age entrepreneurs through Start-up India.

On the taxation side, the government is likely to go further on the easing of compliance burden for taxpayers, focus on a stable tax regime. One will have to watch out whether the government makes the new tax regime more attractive, brings in some additional relief on standard deduction and other tax saving instruments.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria to know what will be FM Nirmala Sitharaman's key focus areas in Union Budget 2022.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here