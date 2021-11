Formal economy is zooming but the broader economy is yet to catch-up to its pre-COVID rhythm according to bunch of economic data from H1FY22.

GST collections, income tax collections and exports have been increasing month on month. However corporate taxes have been plateauing.

Watch the video for more.