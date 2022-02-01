Here are key takeaways of Union Budget 2022 according to ASSOCHAM

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax -- these are some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget.

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax -- these are some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget.

In a move aimed at giving fresh impetus to the government's intent to bolster growth by investing in infrastructure, the finance minister proposed increasing the outlay for capital expenditure by a sharp 35 percent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

State governments will also have a role to play. To this end, she allocated Rs 1 lakh crore in capital expenditure assistance to states. This is a big jump from the Rs 15,000 crore earmarked for capex assistance in the previous financial year.

To decode union budget 2022, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vineet Agarwal, President of ASSOCHAM & MD of Transport Corporation; Sumant Sinha, Senior VP of ASSOCHAM & Chairman of ReNew Power; Ajay Singh, Vice President of ASSOCHAM & CMD of SpiceJet and Chirag Baijal, co-chairman of Manufacturing & Capital Goods Council at ASSOCHAM & MD of Carrier.

Watch video to know more.

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here