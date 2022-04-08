Hawkish MPC holds fire, RBI puts inflation above growth; Experts discuss

CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh decodes RBI policy with Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank; Neeraj Gambhir, President, Head Treasury & Markets at Axis Bank; B Prasanna, Head, Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank; Rajni Thakur, Chief Economist at RBL Bank; and Ashwani Bhatia, MD at SBI.

It is undoubtedly a policy wherein the Reserve Bank has transitioned from dovish to hawkish. For the record, it has left repo and reverse repo rates unchanged and its stance remains accommodative.

The inflation forecast has been raised sharply to 5.7 percent and it is important to note that they have assumed crude at $100 per barrel. In the market, economists who have assumed crude at $100 actually have a CPI forecast of 6 percent for the full year.

Read Here

Now, the bigger hawkish surprise is the Q1 forecast. April-June has been put at 6.3 percent; most economists on the street estimate Q1 at less than 6 percent because Q1FY21 had a high base. Clearly, Reserve Bank is expecting a very sharp month-on-month jump in March, April.

CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh decodes RBI policy with Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank; Neeraj Gambhir, President, Head Treasury & Markets at Axis Bank; B Prasanna, Head, Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank; Rajni Thakur, Chief Economist at RBL Bank; and Ashwani Bhatia, MD at SBI.

For full interview, watch accompanying video