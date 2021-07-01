GST regime completes 4-years; experts discuss hits, misses and road ahead

VIDEOS

Updated : July 01, 2021 20:34:42 IST

The goods and services tax (GST) regime has completed four years. A midnight session of parliament, ushered in the new indirect tax system on July 1, 2017. The multi-stage, destination-based tax regime subsumed a plethora of taxes including central excise duty, state-level value added tax and octroi to name a few.

In the past four years, GST has had its share of hits and misses while the tax base has almost doubled from Rs 66.25 lakh crore to Rs 1.28 crore during this period. However, there have been consistent concerns around the complexity of compliance.

Surprisingly in a pandemic year, GST collections have seen their best performance with collections remaining above Rs 1 lakh crore for eight months in a row. In fact, the revenue collections hit a record high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in April 2021, a positive sign and an indication of not just an improvement in the economy post the first nationwide lockdown but also better compliance and use of data.

In a statement issued on the fourth anniversary of the GST regime, finance minister Nirmala Sithraman has expressed confidence that the enhanced revenue collection in recent months should now be the 'new normal.'

Though the GST Council has taken most decisions unanimously, many states have raised concerns about the functioning of the council and some of its recent decisions - with the issue of compensation cess being the big bone of contention.

For the tax-payer, the five-slab structure, complexities in filing returns and the tech hassles in the GST network have been some of the key challenges.

However, alcohol and petroleum products are still outside GST, despite repeated pleas from various stakeholders for their inclusion in the new tax regime. To discuss the four years of GST implementation and the road ahead, Shereen Bhan spoke to Palanivel Thiagarajan, FM of Tamil Nadu; TS Singh Deo, Health Minister of Chhattisgarh and Mauvin Godinho, Transport Minister of Goa.