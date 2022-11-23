English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newseconomy News

Govt to stick to 60-70 bp fiscal glide path in Budget, aims to bring down deficit below 4.5% by FY26

videos | IST

Govt to stick to 60-70 bp fiscal glide path in Budget, aims to bring down deficit below 4.5% by FY26

Profile image
By Sapna Das   Nov 23, 2022 5:20 PM IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18 learns from sources that government is unlikely to deviate from the fiscal glide path in the Budget.

CNBC-TV18 learns from sources that government is unlikely to deviate from the fiscal glide path in the Budget.

The government is intending to stick to its fiscal consolidation glide path in the coming Budget. This would mean basically a steady reduction in the fiscal deficit aim by 60 to 70 basis points every year, over the next three years.
Now the aim is to bring it down below 4.5 percent by FY26. So 60 to 70 basis points reduction every year, starting with the next financial year.
Read Here: Green hydrogen and climate action could be a priority in the upcoming Budget
This year's aim is 6.4 percent, if the government is able to meet or rather maintain this aim, then a 60 basis points reduction next year would mean somewhere around a 5.8 to 5.9 percent deficit aim.
More or less, the government is very clear on the fiscal consolidation glide path, and at least as of now, there is a clear intent to stick to that.
Also Read: India’s finance minister gives early clues on what to expect from Budget 2023
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng