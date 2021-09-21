Govt to seek ECLGS extension

CNBC-TV18 learn from sources that the government is likely to extend the Rs 4.5 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme or ECLGS deadline to beyond September.

The government is likely to seek an extension of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) as 1.50 lakh crore additional headroom is unused, officials informed CNBC-TV18.

The centre is likely to seek the extension till March-end, they said.

On June 28, the government expanded the size of ECLGS by 1.50 lakh crore to 4.5 lakh crore. Close to Rs 3 lakh crore sanctions were done under the original scheme

From June 28 till September end, it is unlikely that this entire Rs 1.5 lakh crore headroom will be used up.

Also Read:

So, it's most likely that this extension will stay till financial year-end, and if not beyond, and we will have to wait and watch and see how the pace of those disbursements or sanctions pick up.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das for more details.