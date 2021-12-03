Govt seeks Rs 2.99 lakh crore additional grants for FY22; experts discuss if it would lead to higher fiscal deficit

The government today announced a Rs 2.99 lakh crore additional expenditure by placing a request for additional grants before the Lok Sabha. However this may not strain the exchequer much because the government is widely expected to collect about Rs 2 lakh crore more by way of taxes this year, according to economists.

Already from April to October, the government's tax revenues have hit 68 percent of the full year budgeted collection, versus only 35 percent last year.

Infact earlier this year, economists from several banks had expected the total fiscal deficit to be much lower than the budgeted deficit of 6.8 percent.

But economists were perhaps not prepared for this large expenditure. So will this additional expenditure result in a higher fiscal deficit or higher market borrowing? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA; R Kavita Rao, Professor at NIPFP and Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist & VP of Nomura.

