Govt restricts Q2 expenditure to 20% of FY22 Budget allocation

Updated : June 30, 2021 22:16:15 IST

Government has decided to restart expenditure controlling measures. It has capped the Q2 spending to below 20 percent of the full-year budget allocation for a number of ministries.

Sapna Das reports that the move could be on account of expectation of big cash outflows owing to the recent announcement of stimulus measures.

However critical ministries like department of food and public distribution, department of fertilisers, ministry of health, ministry of road transport, cash transfers to states have been exempted from these restrictions.

