Govt ready to recalibrate responses depending on assessment of second COVID wave: CEA Subramanian

VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : June 01, 2021 19:39:05 IST

The Indian economy contracted by 7.3 percent in FY21. This is the worst growth rate for India in four decades.

However, it is still not as bad as many economists had feared. The government believes that the GDP numbers point towards a revival in the second half of FY22. That, however did not deter top brokerages from slashing their growth estimates for the current fiscal.

Manufacturing PMI, an indicator of industrial activity, slipped to 50.8 in May, its lowest in 10 months. The slump in industrial activity could be attributed to strict COVID restrictions in almost all Indian states.

The road to recovery for the auto sector doesn't look smooth either. Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that the inventory situation remains a concern.

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki saw its sale plunging by 71 percent in May.

Vehicle owners are having a tough time as well. Fuel prices have touched record highs across the country. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the onset of monsoon has been delayed. The Met department has said that the South-West monsoon will now hit coastal Kerala on June 3. But a delay of a few days in the onset of monsoon usually has no bearing on the quality or amount of rainfall during the four-month monsoon season.

So, what is the economy's trajectory likely to be over the course of the year? To discuss this Shereen Bhan and Latha Venkatesh spoke to Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian.