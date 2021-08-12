Govt may notify RoDTEP rates tomorrow, says commerce secretary

Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam today said the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) rates could be notified as early as August 13. Exporters have been waiting eagerly for long now for clarity on rebate rates.

Exporters claim that they are losing out on huge orders due to lack of clarity on RoDTEP rates.

The tax incentive scheme was supposed to come into effect from January 1.

Addressing the CII Annual Summit today, he said, “We have brought in new schemes, which are WTO compliant so that incentives keep flowing to our exporters. We have a scheme called RoDTEP that has been notified from January 1 this year, the rates are not yet notified. Probably by the weekend, by Friday, we should notify the RoDTEP rates.”

