The government is turning its focus towards privatisation of CPSEs in non-strategic sectors. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that a new panel of secretaries, led by NITI Aayog has been formed to provide inputs.

It is learnt that couple of meetings of the panel have been held and CPSEs have been categorised.

