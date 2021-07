VIDEOS

Updated : July 30, 2021 22:52:27 IST

The Central government's net tax collection in the April-May-June quarter is three times what it was in the corresponding quarter last year.

A look at tax collections

Corporate taxes stand out with the mop-up rising 129 percent. As a result, the fiscal deficit in the June quarter stands at a modest Rs 2.74 lakh crore or just 18 percent of the FY22 estimate.

Latha Venkatesh gets the key highlights from the data.