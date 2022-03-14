Government seeks parliament nod to spend Rs 1.07 lakh crore extra

The budget session of parliament is resumed after a month-long break, the government has tabled a third supplementary demand for grants and this time the centre is seeking the parliament's approval to spend an additional Rs 1 lakh crore.

As of now exact details are not known, but the overall number is now going to be higher by Rs 1 lakh crore, the size of the budget has expanded by that much. What we need to see now is that how much the revenues come in by. The advance tax deadline is tomorrow, the last tranche of the financial year, and the government is very hopeful that that revenue stream is going to continue looking robust. So it may just be possible that by the end of the financial year, they will still be pretty much close to this 6.9 percent odd fiscal deficit target that they have kept for this current financial year.

