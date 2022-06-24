The union government is on track to achieve the road monetisation target for FY23. Road ministry officials say they are on course to hit Rs 20,000 crore goal this fiscal.

The government believes that in the toll operate transfer (TOT) model, the market is not ready to absorb big ticket items and as a result, it is looking at inviting bids for smaller bundles.

Over the next few months, the government expects to raise around Rs 7,000-8,000 crore from two TOT tranches which may have 4-5 smaller bundles.

