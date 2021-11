CNBC-TV18 learns that the cabinet is going to take a call on whether the banking law amendments, if any would be restricted only to the proposed privatisation of Central Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

The Narendra Modi government is not looking at any further consolidation among public sector banks. CNBC-TV18 learns that the union cabinet is going to take a call on whether the banking law amendments, if any would be restricted only to the proposed privatisation of Central Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

The government has indicated to public sector banks that it is time to go back to business and focus on credit growth.

