Government may give additional subsidy on LPG to oil marketing companies

The Narendra Modi government is mulling giving additional subsidies for
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to oil marketing companies (OMCs). Already, the government had allocated a subsidy of around Rs 12,000 crore for Ujjwala customers.
CNBC-TV18 learns that the additional LPG subsidy could be as high as Rs 25,000-30,000 crore.
In the last two years, the Saudi contract price (CP) is up by around 300 percent whereas the LPG prices in India are less than one-tenth of that. So under-recoveries have also built in on cooking gas for OMCs.
