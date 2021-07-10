Government keen on textile PLI scheme, says Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

VIDEOS

Updated : July 10, 2021 21:03:40 IST

The government is keen on a textile Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar told CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh in an interview on July 10.

"Textile PLI is very much on the anvil. It has been under discussion for a while now. This is one scheme that the government is very keen to push through and it will be done. My understanding is that it will be out sooner rather than later," he said.

Speaking about the impact of the pandemic on the agriculture sector, Kumar said it was largely unaffected and retained its growth.

"A very large segment of our population deals in agriculture and agriculture sector has not suffered due to COVID-19. Agriculture has continued to retain its growth. It was also declared as essential service right from the beginning and this is often overlooked by those who talk about rising inequality and rising destitution etc," the Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman said.