Decoding government's advisory against termination of employment

Economy

Updated : April 15, 2020 06:06 PM IST

Amidst the global economic turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic, employment is on top of everybody's mind. The lockdown in the country has been extended to May 3 with a caveat that post-April 20 there will be a phased relaxation.

To discuss the current job scenario, Nisha Poddar spoke with Rashmi Pradeep from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Vivek Paranjpe, head HR of Reliance.

Pradeep said, "Some of these orders and notifications have actually been passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act which specifically prescribe penalties that can attach to anyone who disobeys these orders and therefore in this environment especially during the extension of the lockdown period if employers are looking at taking any adverse action against their employees or workers, they should be aware that there is a potential of state action that can be launched against them."

Paranjpe said, "While the government's expectations from the employers as illustrated through various legislations look reasonable from a social point of view but the provisions certainly look very draconian if they are extended beyond the lockdown period. So I hope beyond the lockdown period, government changes its style."