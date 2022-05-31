Government clears entire GST compensation dues of states worth Rs 86,912 crore

The government has cleared entire GST compensation dues of states until May 31

The government has cleared the entire GST compensation dues to states till May 31. As many as 20 states and Union Territories have received a total of Rs 86,912 crore.

Of this, Rs 25,000 crore is released from the GST compensation fund and the balance Rs 61,912 crore is being released by the Centre from its own resources pending collection of cess.

“This decision was taken to assist the states in managing their resources and ensuring that their programmes, especially the expenditure on capital is carried out successfully during the financial year," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

With text inputs from PTI.