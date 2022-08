Given that the crude oil, edible oil and fertiliser prices are now easing, government feels that inflationary pressures could reduce further. Also good monsoons could further ease the pressure on inflation.

Official sources have indicated that government has been taking steps to curb inflation, in consultation with Reserve Bank of India.

CNBC-TV18 also learns that the government is comfortable with present levels of current account and trade deficits.

