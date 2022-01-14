Global Eye: Want an FTA which is beneficial to both India and UK, says Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan

India and UK have formally launched negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal held talks with UKs Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan in New Delhi. Both sides will work towards an early conclusion of an FTA which could double bilateral trade by 2030 and an interim trade deal will also be considered.

India and UK have formally launched negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal held talks with UKs Trade Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan in New Delhi. Both sides will work towards an early conclusion of an FTA which could double bilateral trade by 2030 and an interim trade deal will also be considered.

Goyal said, both India and UK will work towards removing non-tariffs barriers and increasing market access as well.

First round of negotiations between India and UK will begin on January 17.

To discuss the outlook for bilateral trade between India and UK, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anne-Marie Trevelyan, International Trade Secretary of UK.

Also watch CNBC-TV18 in conversation with TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to UN discuss India's priorities at the UN in 2022.

Watch video for more.