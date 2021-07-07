Fuel price hike: Petrol crosses Rs 100 a litre mark in Delhi

VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : July 07, 2021 22:19:47 IST

Fuel prices continue to rise across the country. In Mumbai, the price of petrol now stands at over Rs 106, while diesel is above the 97 mark.

Petrol in Delhi has now crossed Rs 100 a litre, while diesel in the national capital is at Rs 89.5.

Petrol prices in Kolkata has also breached the Rs 100 a litre mark today. Now, the main component of petrol price is the state and central government taxes, which is higher than the petrol cost.

The consumers are looking for relief from the state as well as central government for petrol and diesel prices. However, so far the government is not moving in any direction for any relief for the consumers.