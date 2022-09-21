    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Food inflation on the rise, a big worry for RBI and MPC

    Food inflation on the rise, a big worry for RBI and MPC

    By Latha Venkatesh   IST (Published)
    Aside from the US fed big worry for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the upcoming policy may be food prices. So is the worst over looking at the global index or Indian cereal prices remain elevated, should we worry about food CPI. CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh spoke to two experts: Dr Ashok Gulati, and Dr Ramesh Chand, both among the best agricultural economists in the country.

    Aside from the US Fed, a big worry for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the upcoming policy may be food prices.
    The April to August reading of cereals prices is worrying because, for the past four years, cereals have not been a worry at all. Cereals have spiked only in 2022 and this has led to an overall spike in the food CPI this year. It's much higher than a year ago.
    Also Read: 
    ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 7% for FY23 on high inflation, monetary tightening
    What's worse is global food prices have been rising sharply in the last two years. But fortunately, the FAO index has been declining in the last three months that is from June.
    So is the worst over looking at the global index or do Indian cereal prices remain elevated, should we worry about food CPI? CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh spoke to Dr Ashok Gulati, Infosys chair professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, and Dr Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, both among the best agricultural economists in the country.
