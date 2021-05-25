FinMin starts work on 2nd stimulus, details here

VIDEOS

May 25, 2021 16:38:37 IST

CNBC-TV18 learnt that the finance ministry is set to start work on 2nd stimulus to mitigate the impact of the 2nd COVID wave.

Preliminary discussions are already underway. Some of the sectors that have been impacted the most like hotels, travel, and tourism have not received much of relief from the government so far.

Therefore, possibly there could be something for those affected sectors. On these two grounds, there is unanimity in the government at the higher levels as well.

Possibly once the state lockdown starts easing, the announcements will come in.