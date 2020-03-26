  • SENSEX
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference at 1 pm: Relief measures expected

Updated : March 26, 2020 12:15 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold  a press conference today at around 1 pm.

Expectation is that some concrete announcements. The set of measures are expected to be calibrated depending on how you need to respond on the evolving situation.

The details are not  yet known, the measures are expected to be a mix of fiscal and monetary but how the calibration takes place, how the timing works out, what comes first, what comes next is something that the government and regulators are in consultation with.
