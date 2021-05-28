  • SENSEX
Fin Min working on relief measures after COVID 2nd wave; travel, tourism, hospitality may be prioritised

Updated : May 28, 2021 16:17:14 IST

The finance ministry top brass is working on relief measures after the economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic's second wave. The expectation is that the government will be coming out with some economy-related relief measures especially for some of the stressed sectors which will need handholding.

Therefore, the likely beneficiaries of the expected economic relief measures would be travel, tourism, hospitality.

People in the know, further told CNBC-TV18 that the finality of this is still two-three weeks away.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das for more details.
