The finance ministry has issued strict guidelines to ministries for seeking additional funds as it strives to maintain fiscal discipline and control expenditure ahead of the union budget. It has asked other ministries and departments to contain expenditure and identify potential savings before asking for further grants.

The finance ministry has issued strict guidelines to ministries for seeking additional funds as it strives to maintain fiscal discipline and control expenditure ahead of the union budget.

The finance ministry has asked other ministries and departments to contain expenditure and identify potential savings before asking for further grants.

Watch video for more.