FICCI suggests graded approach for reopening of economy

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 02, 2021 19:12:04 IST

As India witnesses a steady decline in fresh COVID-19 infections, the call for staggered reopening of economic activities is getting louder.

Industry body FICCI has written to the government, suggesting a blueprint for phasing of restrictions. The recommendations are based on the nature of the economic activity and the positivity rate in the area where it is being performed.

For manufacturing sector, FICCI has suggested allowing operations for essential and defence goods in all regions, without any curbs, for export-oriented units and continuous process industries it suggests isolation bubbles in pockets with over 10 percent positivity rate -- for other manufacturing units, the industry body is suggesting restrictions-free operations only in areas with less than 2.5 percent positivity rate.

In the services space, FICCI has suggested resumption of all essential activities including banking, communication and IT, with 50 percent manpower cap in areas with over 10 percent positivity rate. It has also suggested complete reopening of e-commerce for both essential and non-essential goods.

In the retail and distribution segment, the industry body is recommending allowing pharma stores to operate without curbs. For essential consumer goods, it is suggesting complete reopening where positivity rate is below five percent -- for regions with positivity rate higher than five percent, FICCI has proposed limited hours of operations -- however, for non-essential stores, the industry body has suggested permitting home delivery in such areas.

FICCI has also recommended allowing round the clock food delivery everywhere, but for dine-in it has suggested complete reopening only in areas with less than 2.5 percent positivity rate. The industry body is also batting for lifting all curbs on alcohol delivery, logistics, warehousing and cargo movement.

To discuss these recommendations, Shereen Bhan spoke to Uday Shankar, President of FICCI.