Eye on India: Experts decode India’s digital push in budget

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech laid out a vision for a digitally connected and empowered India. The government has announced a slew of initiatives that will push the country towards a digital future. In this episode of ‘Eye on India’, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anjali Bansal, Founder of Avaana Capital; Thampy Koshy, CEO of ONDC; Gautam Garg, CIO of Pepsico India; and Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Leader, Digital Tech, EY India to discuss India's digital push.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech laid out a vision for a digitally connected and empowered India. The government has announced a slew of initiatives that will push the country towards a digital future. Like the open network for digital commerce that promises to democratise e-commerce for small retailers at a time when India’s e-commerce market is booming.

After the pandemic, technology has played a big role in the transformation of healthcare and with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the government is now aiming to change the way healthcare is accessed. The aim is to build a national digital health ecosystem to digitise health care delivery.

For education, the Diksha portal was set up to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery where students and teachers get multimodal access.

Now the PM eVIDYA scheme will expand the ‘one-class, one-channel’ programme from 12 channels to 200, with a focus on delivering education in regional languages.

To reduce India’s widening skill gap, the government will set up a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood -- the DESH Stack e Portal will be launched to empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill via on-line training.

While some of these initiatives could be transformative for the country, they will also change the way business is done in the India and need equal participation by the private sector to be truly inclusive. Our digital next decade will define how the country turns into a tech-led global economic power.

