Updated : June 10, 2021 20:00:47 IST

EY Global CEO Carmine Di Sibio is bullish on the India story and says the company will hire 10,000 people in the country.

In an exclusive conversation with Shereen Bhan, EY CEO also welcomed the G7 deal to impose a 15 percent corporate tax ceiling but also added that there is a long way to go for the deal to become a reality.

Talking about cryptocurrencies, he added that EY was a believer in blockchain technology but was cautious about Bitcoin.