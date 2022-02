Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022 announced the launch of India's own digital currency by RBI in FY23.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022 announced the launch of India's own digital currency by RBI in FY23.

So, what is a Central Bank Digital Currency or CBDC? What is the global picture of CBDC?

Watch the accompanying video for details.