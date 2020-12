VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : December 01, 2020 09:14 PM IST

RBI normally worries about growth and inflation in its Monetary Policy. This time the economy is not shrinking as much as feared earlier, but inflation is still uncomfortably high at 7 percent.

However, this time RBI's biggest worry may be excessive liquidity. Now, what's that?

CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh explains.